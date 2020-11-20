News & Media

Nov. 20, 2020—Lloyd Turner, assistant principal at Cypress Park High School, was named the principal at Aragon Middle School on Nov. 20. Turner replaces Maria Mamaux, who will retire in December.

Turner is in his 11th year in education, all of which have been in CFISD. His career began as an adaptive behavior teacher at Hamilton Middle School before moving to Arnold Middle School in 2010, where he spent five years as a seventh and eighth grade science teacher.

He then served as a campus content instructional specialist at Labay Middle School before moving into administration, helping open Cypress Park in 2016 in his current role as assistant principal. Turner additionally served as an algebra camp director at Cypress Park in 2019.

Turner earned his Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies and Master of Education in Administration from Prairie View A&M University.

“I am honored and humbled to have been given the opportunity to serve as principal of Aragon Middle School,” Turner said. “I look forward to working with the staff, students and parents. Together we will continue the legacy of excellence and commitment to students’ success.”